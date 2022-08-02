Reviewing Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) & Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Tricida’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $34.90 million 19.11 -$55.28 million ($2.68) -5.69 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.89) -3.28

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -291.89% -59.67% -51.70% Tricida N/A -716.22% -91.63%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tricida 0 1 2 0 2.67

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 102.05%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Tricida.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Tricida on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma. The company is also developing DANYELZA that is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of patients with first-line neuroblastoma, third-line neuroblastoma, and in relapsed osteosarcoma; GD2-GD3 vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody that is in clinical trials for the treatment of central nervous system/ leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, desmoplastic small round cell tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. In addition, it is developing Nivatrotamab for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of refractory GD2 positive adult and pediatric solid tumors; and Lu-omburtamab-DTPA that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of medulloblastoma and B7-H3 positive leptomeningeal metastases from solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

