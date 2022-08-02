Robert W. Baird Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $119.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.87.

FSLR stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,131 shares of company stock worth $4,606,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

