Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Roku stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. Roku has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $434.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

