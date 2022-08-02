Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 58,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12,840.2% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 647,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,201,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 216,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.