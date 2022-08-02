Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTV. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

