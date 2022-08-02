Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $602.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

