Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 8,774 Shares

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($12,148.78).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203. The firm has a market cap of £277.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.67. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.97).

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.84) to GBX 222 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.39).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.