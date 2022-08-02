Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 8,774 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($12,148.78).
LON SBRE opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203. The firm has a market cap of £277.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.67. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.97).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
