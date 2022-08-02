Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €134.00 ($138.14) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($144.33) to €150.00 ($154.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Safran has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

