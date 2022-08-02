Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. Citigroup cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($43.30) to €45.50 ($46.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

