Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires 324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

