Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.86

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.86 and traded as high as C$31.72. Saputo shares last traded at C$31.63, with a volume of 447,671 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The company has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.86.
In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
