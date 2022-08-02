Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SAR opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.95%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.