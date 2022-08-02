Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

