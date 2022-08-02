Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.79. Schindler has a 12 month low of $169.40 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

