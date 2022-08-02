SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,541 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,541 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Community Health Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

