Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,626 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of THC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.