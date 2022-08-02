Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 229,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.