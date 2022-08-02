Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

