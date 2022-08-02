Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.8 %

SANM stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

