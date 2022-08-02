Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.35.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

