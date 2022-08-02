Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

