Shell Asset Management Co. Has $599,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 772.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BHE opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

