Shell Asset Management Co. Has $615,000 Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,514,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

