Shell Asset Management Co. Has $620,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

