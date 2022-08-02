Shell Asset Management Co. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $7,981,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $6,160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

HUBB opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average of $187.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

