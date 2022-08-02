Shell Asset Management Co. Has $632,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

