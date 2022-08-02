Shell Asset Management Co. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Teradyne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.6 %

Teradyne stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

