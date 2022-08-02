Shell Asset Management Co. Has $640,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in KB Home by 16.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KB Home by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 55.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 24.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBH opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

