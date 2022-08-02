Shell Asset Management Co. Has $662,000 Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.69%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

