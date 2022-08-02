Shell Asset Management Co. Has $668,000 Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock worth $344,389. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

