Shell Asset Management Co. Has $685,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Teradata by 20.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 85,844 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of TDC opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

