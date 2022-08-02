Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $197.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.