Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,839 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,795,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 115,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.