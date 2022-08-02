Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 204 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $355,000.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 17th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

