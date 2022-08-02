Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

XHR opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.