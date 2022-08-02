Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,116 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,239 shares of company stock valued at $911,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

