Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,247 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

