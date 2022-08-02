Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,492 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

