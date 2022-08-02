Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 168 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tobam boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

BIO opened at $553.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.10 and its 200 day moving average is $547.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.