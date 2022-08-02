Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,964 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

