Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,969 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock worth $555,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PRGS stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.