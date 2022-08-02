Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,225 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,759,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

