Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,307 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

