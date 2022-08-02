Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,839 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AEO opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.