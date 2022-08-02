Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 868 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.