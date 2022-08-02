Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

