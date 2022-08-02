Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of PLXS opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,021. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

