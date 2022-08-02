Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.82% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

