Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 21.0%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 420,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.2 days.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.89) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on AIB Group from €2.65 ($2.73) to €2.67 ($2.75) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.70 ($3.81) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

