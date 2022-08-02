Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 20.3%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.0 days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $105.40.
Aker ASA Company Profile
