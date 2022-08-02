Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 20.3%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.0 days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $105.40.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.